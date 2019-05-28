Twins 5, Brewers 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .257 Yelich dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Grandal c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Perez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .261 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Totals 34 3 8 3 0 11

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf-cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335 Cron dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .271 Rosario lf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .282 Sano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 1-Adrianza pr-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Astudillo 1b-c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Totals 34 5 10 5 2 5

Milwaukee 000 000 021—3 8 1 Minnesota 000 000 50x—5 10 0

1-ran for Castro in the 7th.

E_Hiura (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Braun 2 (9), Kepler (14), Cron (9), Sano (3). 3B_Grandal (2). HR_Hiura (3), off Parker; Grandal (11), off Rogers; Rosario (17), off Guerra. RBIs_Grandal (29), Hiura 2 (4), Kepler 2 (35), Cron (35), Rosario 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Perez); Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Castro). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 9.

FIDP_Moustakas. GIDP_Astudillo.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Hiura, Aguilar); Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Polanco).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 6 5 0 0 2 4 87 2.19 Claudio, L, 1-2 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 7 6.33 Guerra 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 8 2.79 Houser 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.63 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer 6 3 0 0 0 7 69 0.00 Magill, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.42 Parker 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 1.96 Rogers, H, 9 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 12 2.38 Harper, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-1.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:40. A_27,120 (38,649).

