Twins 5, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Perez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Cron dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Rosario lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|1-Adrianza pr-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Buxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Astudillo 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|021—3
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|50x—5
|10
|0
1-ran for Castro in the 7th.
E_Hiura (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Braun 2 (9), Kepler (14), Cron (9), Sano (3). 3B_Grandal (2). HR_Hiura (3), off Parker; Grandal (11), off Rogers; Rosario (17), off Guerra. RBIs_Grandal (29), Hiura 2 (4), Kepler 2 (35), Cron (35), Rosario 2 (47).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Perez); Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Castro). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 9.
FIDP_Moustakas. GIDP_Astudillo.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Hiura, Aguilar); Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Polanco).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|87
|2.19
|Claudio, L, 1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|7
|6.33
|Guerra
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2.79
|Houser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.63
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|69
|0.00
|Magill, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.42
|Parker
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|1.96
|Rogers, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|2.38
|Harper, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.61
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-1.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:40. A_27,120 (38,649).
