Twins 6, Astros 2

May 1, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Houston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 2
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 0 0 1
A.Diaz lf 4 1 1 1 Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 0 0
White dh 4 0 1 1 Garver c 2 1 0 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2
Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 1 1 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Houston 000 000 002—2
Minnesota 003 010 02x—6

E_McHugh (1). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Houston 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Altuve (4), Correa (10), Kepler (6), J.Polanco (8), Cruz (7). HR_Schoop (5). SB_Buxton (7). SF_C.Cron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh L,3-3 6 5 4 4 1 2
Devenski 2 2 2 2 0 2
Minnesota
Perez W,4-0 8 4 0 0 2 7
Hildenberger 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by McHugh (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:28. A_14,115 (38,649).

