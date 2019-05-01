Twins 6, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Diaz lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 White dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094 a-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Polanco ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .327 Cruz dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .305 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .224 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Garver c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .269 Buxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Totals 30 6 7 6 1 4

Houston 000 000 002—2 7 1 Minnesota 003 010 02x—6 7 0

a-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.

E_McHugh (1). LOB_Houston 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Altuve (4), Correa (10), Kepler (6), Polanco (8), Cruz (7). HR_Schoop (5), off McHugh. RBIs_Diaz (10), White (1), Polanco (11), Cruz 2 (17), Cron (15), Schoop 2 (13). SB_Buxton (7). SF_Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa); Minnesota 1 (Cron). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Springer, Bregman, Kepler, Cruz, Polanco, Rosario. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez, Cron).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, L, 3-3 6 5 4 4 1 2 100 4.97 Devenski 2 2 2 2 0 2 29 4.15 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 4-0 8 4 0 0 2 7 100 3.41 Hildenberger 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 3.48

HBP_McHugh (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:28. A_14,115 (38,649).

