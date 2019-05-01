Twins 6, Astros 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Diaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|a-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Garver c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|1
|4
|Houston
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|003
|010
|02x—6
|7
|0
a-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.
E_McHugh (1). LOB_Houston 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Altuve (4), Correa (10), Kepler (6), Polanco (8), Cruz (7). HR_Schoop (5), off McHugh. RBIs_Diaz (10), White (1), Polanco (11), Cruz 2 (17), Cron (15), Schoop 2 (13). SB_Buxton (7). SF_Cron.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa); Minnesota 1 (Cron). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Springer, Bregman, Kepler, Cruz, Polanco, Rosario. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez, Cron).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, L, 3-3
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|100
|4.97
|Devenski
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|4.15
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 4-0
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|100
|3.41
|Hildenberger
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.48
HBP_McHugh (Garver).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:28. A_14,115 (38,649).
