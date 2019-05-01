Listen Live Sports

Twins 6, Astros 2

May 1, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Diaz lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209
White dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094
a-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Polanco ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .327
Cruz dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .305
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .224
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Garver c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .269
Buxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Totals 30 6 7 6 1 4
Houston 000 000 002—2 7 1
Minnesota 003 010 02x—6 7 0

a-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.

E_McHugh (1). LOB_Houston 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Altuve (4), Correa (10), Kepler (6), Polanco (8), Cruz (7). HR_Schoop (5), off McHugh. RBIs_Diaz (10), White (1), Polanco (11), Cruz 2 (17), Cron (15), Schoop 2 (13). SB_Buxton (7). SF_Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa); Minnesota 1 (Cron). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Springer, Bregman, Kepler, Cruz, Polanco, Rosario. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez, Cron).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, L, 3-3 6 5 4 4 1 2 100 4.97
Devenski 2 2 2 2 0 2 29 4.15
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 4-0 8 4 0 0 2 7 100 3.41
Hildenberger 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 3.48

HBP_McHugh (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:28. A_14,115 (38,649).

