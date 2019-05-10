Listen Live Sports

Twins 6, Tigers 0

May 10, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Greiner c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .205
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .162
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .254
Polanco ss 4 0 1 3 1 0 .341
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Gonzalez 3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .211
1-Adrianza pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Garver c 1 2 1 2 3 0 .364
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Totals 30 6 7 6 7 5
Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 1
Minnesota 002 211 00x—6 7 0

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 6th.

E_Ross (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Stewart (6), Polanco (12). HR_Garver (8), off Ross; Kepler (8), off Ross. RBIs_Kepler (18), Polanco 3 (17), Garver 2 (16). SB_Buxton (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Cruz 2, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Greiner).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, L, 1-5 5 6 6 6 4 2 90 6.11
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.52
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.72
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.21
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 5-2 7 1 0 0 0 5 95 2.32
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.18
Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1 8 5.62

Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-1. HBP_Ross (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).

