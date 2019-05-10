Twins 6, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .305 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Greiner c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .162 Totals 30 0 3 0 0 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .254 Polanco ss 4 0 1 3 1 0 .341 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Gonzalez 3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .211 1-Adrianza pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Garver c 1 2 1 2 3 0 .364 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Totals 30 6 7 6 7 5

Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 1 Minnesota 002 211 00x—6 7 0

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 6th.

E_Ross (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Stewart (6), Polanco (12). HR_Garver (8), off Ross; Kepler (8), off Ross. RBIs_Kepler (18), Polanco 3 (17), Garver 2 (16). SB_Buxton (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Cruz 2, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Greiner).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, L, 1-5 5 6 6 6 4 2 90 6.11 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.52 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.72 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.21 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 5-2 7 1 0 0 0 5 95 2.32 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.18 Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1 8 5.62

Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-1. HBP_Ross (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).

