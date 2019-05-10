Twins 6, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dixon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.341
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|1-Adrianza pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garver c
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.364
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|7
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|211
|00x—6
|7
|0
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 6th.
E_Ross (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Stewart (6), Polanco (12). HR_Garver (8), off Ross; Kepler (8), off Ross. RBIs_Kepler (18), Polanco 3 (17), Garver 2 (16). SB_Buxton (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Cruz 2, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Greiner).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 1-5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|90
|6.11
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.52
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.72
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.21
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 5-2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|2.32
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.18
|Romero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.62
Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-1. HBP_Ross (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.