The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 6, Tigers 0

May 10, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 1
Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 3
C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 0
Ro.Rdri ss 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 1 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Adranza pr-3b 1 1 0 0
H.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 1 2 1 2
Greiner c 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 3 1 0 0
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 6 7 6
Detroit 000 000 000—0
Minnesota 002 211 00x—6

E_T.Ross (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_C.Stewart (6), J.Polanco (12). HR_Kepler (8), Garver (8). SB_Buxton (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ross L,1-5 5 6 6 6 4 2
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 2 2
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 0
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,5-2 7 1 0 0 0 5
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1

T.Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Ross (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).

