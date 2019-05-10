Twins 6, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dixon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|Minnesota
|002
|211
|00x—6
E_T.Ross (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_C.Stewart (6), J.Polanco (12). HR_Kepler (8), Garver (8). SB_Buxton (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Ross L,1-5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,5-2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
T.Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Ross (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).
