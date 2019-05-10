Twins 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 3 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri ss 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Adranza pr-3b 1 1 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 1 2 1 2 Greiner c 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 6 7 6

Detroit 000 000 000—0 Minnesota 002 211 00x—6

E_T.Ross (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_C.Stewart (6), J.Polanco (12). HR_Kepler (8), Garver (8). SB_Buxton (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Ross L,1-5 5 6 6 6 4 2 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 2 2 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 0 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Odorizzi W,5-2 7 1 0 0 0 5 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1

T.Ross pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Ross (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_26,789 (38,649).

