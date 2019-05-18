Listen Live Sports

Twins 7, Mariners 1

May 18, 2019 1:02 am
 
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 2 0
Schoop 2b 5 0 1 1 Haniger rf 1 0 0 0
Ma.Gnzl lf 5 2 2 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 1
C.Cron 1b 3 2 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 0 0
Astdllo c 3 0 1 1 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 2 3 T.Bckhm 3b 4 0 0 0
Sano dh 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0
Adranza 3b 3 2 2 2 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Minnesota 001 230 001—7
Seattle 000 010 000—1

E_Do.Santana (7). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 8. 2B_Schoop (12), Encarnacion (3), J.Crawford (2). HR_Adrianza (3). SB_D.Gordon (12). SF_Astudillo (4), Adrianza (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Perez W,6-1 6 2-3 5 1 1 4 7
Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales L,5-3 5 8 6 5 2 3
Adams 2 0 0 0 0 4
Festa 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:36. A_20,268 (47,943).

