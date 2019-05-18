Twins 7, Mariners 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Astudillo c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Sano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|2
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Haniger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.236
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|Minnesota
|001
|230
|001—7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
E_Santana (7). LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 8. 2B_Schoop (12), Encarnacion (3), Crawford (2). HR_Adrianza (3), off Gonzales. RBIs_Schoop (19), Astudillo (9), Kepler 3 (23), Adrianza 2 (7), Encarnacion (29). SB_Gordon (12). SF_Astudillo, Adrianza.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, Buxton 2); Seattle 5 (Santana 2, Healy 2, Murphy). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 8; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Buxton. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 6-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|103
|2.89
|Magill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.00
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 5-3
|5
|8
|6
|5
|2
|3
|78
|3.65
|Adams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|4.50
|Festa
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|6.00
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:36. A_20,268 (47,943).
