Twins 7, Mariners 1

May 18, 2019 1:03 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .331
Schoop 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Gonzalez lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .239
Cron 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .261
Astudillo c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .279
Kepler rf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .239
Sano dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Adrianza 3b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .200
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Totals 35 7 10 7 2 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Haniger rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .236
Encarnacion dh 3 0 2 1 1 1 .229
Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Smith cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163
Totals 31 1 5 1 5 9
Minnesota 001 230 001—7 10 0
Seattle 000 010 000—1 5 1

E_Santana (7). LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 8. 2B_Schoop (12), Encarnacion (3), Crawford (2). HR_Adrianza (3), off Gonzales. RBIs_Schoop (19), Astudillo (9), Kepler 3 (23), Adrianza 2 (7), Encarnacion (29). SB_Gordon (12). SF_Astudillo, Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, Buxton 2); Seattle 5 (Santana 2, Healy 2, Murphy). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 8; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Buxton. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 6-1 6 2-3 5 1 1 4 7 103 2.89
Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.00
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.50
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 5-3 5 8 6 5 2 3 78 3.65
Adams 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 4.50
Festa 2 2 1 1 0 2 28 6.00

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:36. A_20,268 (47,943).

