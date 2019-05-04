Listen Live Sports

Twins 7, Yankees 3

May 4, 2019 4:26 pm
 
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garver c 5 2 3 2 LMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1
J.Plnco ss 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 G.Sanch dh 2 1 1 1
E.Rsrio lf 5 0 1 1 Andujar 3b 3 0 1 0
Ma.Gnzl 3b 5 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
C.Cron 1b 4 2 1 1 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 Maybin rf 4 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1 Romine c 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 Tuchman lf 3 0 0 0
Urshela ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 32 3 7 2
Minnesota 002 011 111—7
New York 000 000 210—3

E_Andujar 2 (3). DP_Minnesota 1, New York 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 6. 2B_Buxton (13), Gardner (5). HR_Garver (6), Cruz (7), C.Cron (6), G.Sanchez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,4-2 6 2 0 0 4 8
Hildenberger 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Parker H,3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Happ L,1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 3
Harvey 2-3 2 1 0 0 0
Tarpley 1 2 1 1 1 1
Barrett 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Happ (Schoop). WP_Hildenberger.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:06. A_43,123 (47,309).

