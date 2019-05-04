Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 7, Yankees 3

May 4, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 5 2 3 2 0 1 .333
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .298
Rosario lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Gonzalez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .191
Cron 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .221
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .282
Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Totals 39 7 12 6 2 5
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .317
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Sanchez dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .271
Andujar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .216
Maybin rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .368
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Urshela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 32 3 7 2 4 9
Minnesota 002 011 111—7 12 0
New York 000 000 210—3 7 2

a-grounded out for Tauchman in the 9th.

E_Andujar 2 (3). LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 6. 2B_Buxton (13), Gardner (5). HR_Garver (6), off Happ; Cron (6), off Happ; Cruz (7), off Barrett; Sanchez (11), off Parker. RBIs_Garver 2 (12), Cruz (21), Rosario (25), Cron (17), Schoop (15), LeMahieu (16), Sanchez (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Kepler, Schoop, Buxton); New York 2 (Torres, Maybin). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cron 2, Polanco, Tauchman. GIDP_Polanco, Gonzalez, Gardner.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Polanco, Cron); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Voit).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 4-2 6 2 0 0 4 8 100 2.78
Hildenberger 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 21 4.91
Parker, H, 3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 21 1.69
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.84
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 81 4.93
Harvey 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 15 6.14
Tarpley 1 2 1 1 1 1 17 10.38
Barrett 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 22 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Tarpley 2-1, Barrett 2-0. HBP_Happ (Schoop). WP_Hildenberger.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:06. A_43,123 (47,309).

