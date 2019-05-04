Twins 7, Yankees 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gonzalez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|2
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Sanchez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Maybin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Urshela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|4
|9
|Minnesota
|002
|011
|111—7
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Tauchman in the 9th.
E_Andujar 2 (3). LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 6. 2B_Buxton (13), Gardner (5). HR_Garver (6), off Happ; Cron (6), off Happ; Cruz (7), off Barrett; Sanchez (11), off Parker. RBIs_Garver 2 (12), Cruz (21), Rosario (25), Cron (17), Schoop (15), LeMahieu (16), Sanchez (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Kepler, Schoop, Buxton); New York 2 (Torres, Maybin). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cron 2, Polanco, Tauchman. GIDP_Polanco, Gonzalez, Gardner.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Polanco, Cron); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Voit).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 4-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|100
|2.78
|Hildenberger
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|4.91
|Parker, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|1.69
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|81
|4.93
|Harvey
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|6.14
|Tarpley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|10.38
|Barrett
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Tarpley 2-1, Barrett 2-0. HBP_Happ (Schoop). WP_Hildenberger.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:06. A_43,123 (47,309).
