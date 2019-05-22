Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Angels 3

May 22, 2019 1:45 am
 
Minnesota Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 4 2 2 0 L Stlla 3b 5 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 2 Trout cf 3 1 1 1
Ma.Gnzl dh 5 2 2 3 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 5 0 2 2 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0
Arraez 3b 4 1 2 1 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0
J.Cstro c 3 1 0 0 Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0
Fltcher ss 3 0 3 1
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 34 3 7 2
Minnesota 000 003 410—8
Los Angeles 120 000 000—3

LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kepler (9), J.Polanco (13), Ma.Gonzalez (5). HR_Ma.Gonzalez (5), Arraez (1), Trout (11). SB_E.Rosario (2). CS_Buxton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda W,4-3 6 4 3 3 2 3
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2
May 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Morin 1 2 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Cahill 5 2 1 1 2 5
Anderson BS,1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bard L,1-2 1 4 4 4 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Cahill pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Bard (Castro). WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:27. A_32,316 (45,050).

