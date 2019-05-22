Twins 8, Angels 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .250 Polanco ss 4 2 2 2 1 2 .339 Gonzalez dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .255 Rosario lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .264 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Arraez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .583 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Castro c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .235 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Totals 36 8 10 8 4 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .289 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Smith c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .298 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .158 Fletcher ss 3 0 3 1 1 0 .303 Totals 34 3 7 2 3 6

Minnesota 000 003 410—8 10 0 Los Angeles 120 000 000—3 7 0

LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kepler (9), Polanco (13), Gonzalez (5). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Anderson; Arraez (1), off Ramirez; Trout (11), off Pineda. RBIs_Polanco 2 (23), Gonzalez 3 (16), Rosario 2 (37), Arraez (1), Trout (28), Fletcher (17). SB_Rosario (2). CS_Buxton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2); Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Trout). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_La Stella.

Advertisement

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, W, 4-3 6 4 3 3 2 3 81 5.43 Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.80 May 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.00 Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.33 Morin 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 5 2 1 1 2 5 90 6.43 Anderson, BS, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 3.86 Bard, L, 1-2 1 4 4 4 0 0 35 4.22 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.32 Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.80

Cahill pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Anderson 1-1. HBP_Bard (Castro). WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:27. A_32,316 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.