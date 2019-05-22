Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Angels 3

May 22, 2019 1:45 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .250
Polanco ss 4 2 2 2 1 2 .339
Gonzalez dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .255
Rosario lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .264
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Arraez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .583
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Castro c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .235
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Totals 36 8 10 8 4 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .289
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Smith c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .298
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .158
Fletcher ss 3 0 3 1 1 0 .303
Totals 34 3 7 2 3 6
Minnesota 000 003 410—8 10 0
Los Angeles 120 000 000—3 7 0

LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kepler (9), Polanco (13), Gonzalez (5). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Anderson; Arraez (1), off Ramirez; Trout (11), off Pineda. RBIs_Polanco 2 (23), Gonzalez 3 (16), Rosario 2 (37), Arraez (1), Trout (28), Fletcher (17). SB_Rosario (2). CS_Buxton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2); Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Trout). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_La Stella.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 4-3 6 4 3 3 2 3 81 5.43
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.80
May 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.00
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.33
Morin 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 5 2 1 1 2 5 90 6.43
Anderson, BS, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 3.86
Bard, L, 1-2 1 4 4 4 0 0 35 4.22
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.32
Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.80

Cahill pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Anderson 1-1. HBP_Bard (Castro). WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:27. A_32,316 (45,050).

