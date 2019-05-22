Twins 8, Angels 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.339
|Gonzalez dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.583
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Castro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|410—8
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kepler (9), Polanco (13), Gonzalez (5). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Anderson; Arraez (1), off Ramirez; Trout (11), off Pineda. RBIs_Polanco 2 (23), Gonzalez 3 (16), Rosario 2 (37), Arraez (1), Trout (28), Fletcher (17). SB_Rosario (2). CS_Buxton (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2); Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Trout). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_La Stella.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 4-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|81
|5.43
|Magill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.80
|May
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.00
|Rogers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.33
|Morin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|90
|6.43
|Anderson, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Bard, L, 1-2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|35
|4.22
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.32
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.80
Cahill pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Anderson 1-1. HBP_Bard (Castro). WP_Pineda.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:27. A_32,316 (45,050).
