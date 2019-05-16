Listen Live Sports

Tyler Adams recovered from adductor injury

May 16, 2019 4:11 pm
 
American midfielder Tyler Adams has recovered from an adductor injury that has sidelined him for more than a month and could play in RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga finale this weekend.

The 20-year-old is available for Saturday’s match at Werder Bremen, Leipzig said Thursday.

Adams joined RB Leipzig in January from the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer. He has not played since a March 30 match against Hertha Berlin.

RB Leipzig also plays Bayern Munich in the German Cup final on May 25.

Adams is likely to be on the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

