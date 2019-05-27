U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Scores

Monday At Bandon Dunes Golf Course (Old Macdonald Course) Bandon, Ore. Yardage: 7,024; Par 71 Match Play Round of 32 (Upper Bracket)

Logan Shuping, Salisbury, N.C. & Blake Taylor, Wilmington, N.C. (133) def. Chip Brooke, Altamonte Springs, Fla. & Marc Dull, Winter Haven, Fla. (132), 4 and 2

Kyle Williams, Ruston, La. & Gregory Berthelot, Baton Rouge, La. (131) def. Andrew Grayson, Medina, Ohio & Liam Purslowe, Australia (134), 4 and 3

Bobby Leopold, Coventry, R.I. & Tyler Cooke, Warwick, R.I. (131) def. Jonas Mikals, Truckee, Calif. & Dustin Hall, Sparks, Nev. (134), 7 and 6

Jason Anthony, Fairfield, Calif. & Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. (132) def. Ben Fisher, Germantown, Tenn. & Matt Mitchell, Oakland, Tenn. (133), 1 up

Devon Hopkins, Jacksonville Beach, Fla. & Matt Kleinrock, Jacksonville, Fla. (134) def. Nicolas Osterburg, Indianapolis, Ind. & Oliver Mast, Fortville, Ind. (129), 1 up

Hunter Epson, Long Beach, Calif. & Ryder Epson, Long Beach, Calif. (132) def. Jack Kozlowski, Columbus, Ohio & Trey Rath, Powell, Ohio (133), 19 holes

Taylor Wood, Coto de Caza, Calif. & Andrew Medley, Scottsdale, Ariz. (129) def. Sam Tidd, Meridian, Idaho & Carson Barry, Eagle, Idaho (135), 1 up

Andrew Noto, Metairie, La. & James Fuselier, New Orleans, La. (135) def. Derek Abel, Dallas, Texas & Christopher Wheeler, Addison, Texas (128), 3 and 2

(Lower Bracket)

Matthew McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz. & Derek Ackerman, Santa Clara, Calif. (128) def. Eric Pattenaude, Canada & Adam Graham, Canada (135), 3 and 1

Cullen Brasfield, La Quinta, Calif. & Tyler Moore, Escondido, Calif. (133) def. John Sajevic, Fremont, Neb. & Andrew Sajevic, Omaha, Neb. (132), 2 and 1

Todd Mitchell, Bloomington, Ill. & Scott Harvey, Kernersville, N.C. (131) def. Ralph Blasey, Bethesda, Md. & Alex Nianouris, Raleigh, N.C. (134), 2 and 1

Brandon Cigna, Arlington, Va. & Ben Warnquist, Olney, Md. (134) def. Jack Wall, Brielle, N.J. & Brendan Hansen, Spring Lake, N.J. (131), 21 holes

Troy Vannucci, Marlton, N.J. & Vince Kwon, Marlton, N.J. (128) def. M. Tyler McKeever, Atlanta, Ga. & Steven Groover, Birmingham, Ala. (135), 1 up

John Faulk, Lake Charles, La. & Matt Nicholas, Lake Charles, La. (133) def. Dustin Groves, Charlottesville, Va. & Jordan Utley, Richmond, Va. (132), 4 and 3

Derek Busby, Ruston, La. & Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (130) def. Robert Lutomski, Simpsonville, S.C. & Weston Bell, Piedmont, S.C. (134), 1 up

Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. & Herbie Aikens, Kingston, Mass. (134) def. Aidan Tran, Fresno, Calif. & Jackson Lake, Clovis, Calif. (132), 3 and 2

