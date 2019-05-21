UCLA: Terry Donahue, retired football coach, has cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Donahue, the winningest football coach in UCLA and Pac-12 history, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The university says the 74-year-old former coach was released from UC San Diego’s Jacobs Medical Center on Tuesday, four days after having surgery. Donahue will soon begin chemotherapy.

UCLA didn’t disclose what type of cancer Donahue has and says his family is requesting privacy.

Donahue had a record of 151-74-8 coaching the Bruins from 1976 to 1995. He owns the Pac-12 record for career league wins with 98, and his total victories are the most in school history.

Advertisement

He led the Bruins to 13 postseason games, including four Rose Bowls. They won five league titles.

Before becoming head coach, Donahue spent five seasons as an assistant. He played at UCLA as a defensive tackle on the school’s victorious Rose Bowl team in 1966.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.