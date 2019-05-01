Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn women receive commitment from Polish guard

May 1, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has added to its roster for next season, receiving a commitment from a 6-foot guard from Poland.

The school says Anna Makurat signed a letter of intent on Tuesday and will be eligible to enroll in the fall.

She joins wing Aubrey Griffin, from Ossining, New York, in the Huskies’ recruiting class.

The addition of Makurat gives UConn nine scholarship players for the 2019-20 season.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UConn finished this past season 35-3, losing to Notre Dame in the Final Four.

The Huskies are looking to replace first-round WNBA picks Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier, as well as guard Mikayla Coombs, who has announced her intention to transfer.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.