Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA fines Barcelona for attacks on Tottenham fans

May 17, 2019 9:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Barcelona 20,000 euros ($23,000) because stadium security staff used excessive force against Tottenham fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found Barcelona guilty of “insufficient organization” at Camp Nou on Dec. 11.

Tottenham fans filmed the incident, where stadium workers used batons to hit some supporters, and footage circulated on social media.

In other disciplinary decisions, UEFA fined Ajax 52,500 euros ($58,700) for crowd disturbances at a home Champions League game. UEFA says the charges against Ajax included fans throwing objects during a quarterfinal match against Juventus.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.