Union-Toronto FC, Sums

|Philadelphia
|1
|1—2
|Toronto
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Philadelphia, Mavinga, 0 (own goal) (Wagner), 25th minute.
Second half_2, Toronto, Pozuelo, 5, 51st; 3, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 2 (Przybylko), 68th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Carlos Miguel, Charlie Lyon; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Bedoya, 32nd; Trusty, 86th; Przybylko, 90th. Toronto, Ciman, 61st; Altidore, 82nd; Pozuelo, 90th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso; TJ Zablocki; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
A_26,219.
___
Philadelphia_Carlos Miguel; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Sergio Santos, 69th); Marco Fabian (Brendan Aaronson, 58th), Kacper Przybylko (Warren Creavalle, 90th).
Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Nick DeLeon, 70th), Laurent Ciman (Jay Chapman, 78th), Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jordan Hamilton (Jozy Altidore, 72nd).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.