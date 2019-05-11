Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Union-Toronto FC, Sums

May 11, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 1—2
Toronto 0 1—1

First half_1, Philadelphia, Mavinga, 0 (own goal) (Wagner), 25th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Pozuelo, 5, 51st; 3, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 2 (Przybylko), 68th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Carlos Miguel, Charlie Lyon; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Bedoya, 32nd; Trusty, 86th; Przybylko, 90th. Toronto, Ciman, 61st; Altidore, 82nd; Pozuelo, 90th.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso; TJ Zablocki; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_26,219.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Carlos Miguel; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Sergio Santos, 69th); Marco Fabian (Brendan Aaronson, 58th), Kacper Przybylko (Warren Creavalle, 90th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Nick DeLeon, 70th), Laurent Ciman (Jay Chapman, 78th), Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jordan Hamilton (Jozy Altidore, 72nd).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.