United-Dynamo, Sums

D.C. United 0 1—1 Houston 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 7 (Segura), 46th minute; 2, Houston, Rodriguez, 5 (Garcia), 67th; 3, Houston, McNamara, 1 (Lundqvist), 68th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Martinez, 38th; Struna, 90th. D.C. United, Canouse, 76th.

Red Cards_D.C. United, Arriola, 85th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Andrew Bigelow; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_15,811.

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Juan Cabezas, 90th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis (Memo Rodriguez, 11th), Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Tommy McNamara, 66th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Quincy Amarikwa, 90th), Leonardo Jara, Marquinhos Pedroso (Zoltan Stieber, 82nd); Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Chris McCann, 66th); Wayne Rooney.

