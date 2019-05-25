United-Revolution, Sums

D.C. United 0 1—1 New England 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Agudelo, 3 (Penilla), 61st minute; 2, D.C. United, Rooney, 8 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_New England, Penilla, 45th; Farrell, 53rd; Bunbury, 65th.

Red Cards_New England, Turner, 56th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Jeff Hosking; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_20,131.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Quincy Amarikwa, 80th), Leonardo Jara, Marquinhos Pedroso (Zoltan Stieber, 70th); Luciano Acosta, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney.

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo; Juan Agudelo (Scott Caldwell, 90th), Tajon Buchanan (Brad Knighton, 58th), Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla.

