University of Georgia to sell beer, wine to $25K donors

May 31, 2019 3:00 am
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Some University of Georgia fans will be able to buy beer during football games — but only donors who have agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars will be allowed to drink.

UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that beer and wine will be sold in Sanford Stadium’s premium seating area during the upcoming football season. He says that area will be limited to Magill Society members, who must pledge at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association.

Members won’t be able to view games from there, the only area where drinking is permitted.

Drink prices are unclear. UGA and other Southeastern Conference schools have previously offered free alcohol in premium seating areas. SEC leadership is in the midst of general alcohol sales discussions.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

