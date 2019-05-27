Update on the latest in sports:

STANLEY CUP FINALS

Bruins host Blues in opener of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues tonight for Game One of the Stanley Cup Final. Boston’s leading scorer, Brad Marchand, is expected to play despite leaving the Bruins’ morning skate early. Coach Bruce Cassidy says Marchand is good to go. Marchand injured his hand during an intrasquad scrimmage last week.

The Blues’ Vince Dunn will miss his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

MLB-OBIT-BUCKNER

Bill Buckner, forever known for October error, dies at 69

BOSTON (AP) _ BOSTON (AP) — Bill Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, has died. He was 69. Buckner’s family said in a statement that he died Monday after a long battle with dementia.

Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career. But it was a little groundball in the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy. Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs, then Mookie Wilson hit a trickler up the first base that rolled through Buckner’s legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.

The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.

MLB-SCHEDULE-MARLINS-NATIONALS

Nats blow another lead behind Scherzer, Marlins win 3-2

UNDATED (AP) — José Ureña pitched seven solid innings, Washington’s bullpen blew another lead behind ace Max Scherzer and the Miami Marlins beat the Nationals 3-2 to avoid a four-game sweep.

After Scherzer went six innings and left leading 2-1, Tanner Rainey allowed the tying run in the seventh for the Nationals’ 11th blown save, matching the Chicago Cubs for most in the majors.

Kyle Barraclough then allowed Miguel Rojas’ go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but could not push the tying run across against the relief duo Nick Anderson and Adam Conley. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 10th save, dropping Washington to 22-32.

The Nationals fell to 2-10 in games started by Scherzer, who allowed seven hits and struck out six. He logged six scoreless innings in his previous start against the Mets, but New York rallied against Barraclough and closer Sean Doolittle for a 6-1 victory.

In other Memorial Day action:

_ Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. Chirinos made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. Oliver Drake relieved to begin the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile.

_ Gerrit Cole tied a season high with 12 strikeouts in six solid innings and the Houston Astros reached Cole Hamels early and held on for a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of an interleague series. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the first to put the Cubs up.

_ Howie Kendrick hit his eighth homer, drove in three runs and finished with three hits as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-6. Brian Dozier doubled in two during Washington’s four-run rally with two outs in Caleb Smith’s third and final inning, his shortest outing of the year.

— Renato Núñez and Jonathan Villar homered, and the Baltimore Orioles benefited from several miscues by the skidding Detroit Tigers in a 5-3 victory. In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Orioles prevailed because of the long ball and a throwing error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez that produced two unearned runs.

MLB-RED SOX-PEDROIA

Red Sox 2B Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt

UNDATED (AP) _ Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will take an “indefinite leave” in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he’ll ever play again in the majors. Boston has put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list. The 35-year-old Pedroia has tried for a season-and-half to fully return from surgery on his left knee. Pedroia said time will give him the right answer if his knee allow him to play anymore.

In other MLB news:

_ Diamondbacks right-hander Luke Weaver has been put on the injured list with forearm tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Weaver went back to Phoenix and is scheduled have an MRI. To take Weaver’s place on the roster, the Diamondbacks recalled righty Jimmie Sherfy from the Triple-A Reno.

_ Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf. Blackmon suffered the injury at Pittsburgh last week when he fouled a ball off his calf. He was hoping to avoid the injured list, but he tested the calf the past few days and said “it didn’t quite feel like it was strong enough to push off at game speed.

_ The Baltimore Orioles have traded right-hander Yefry Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash. Ramirez had been designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Ramirez was 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four games this season.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova pulls out with injury

PARIS (AP) _ Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm. The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks. An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said “could get a lot worse” if she played.

On the courts today:

_Serena Williams overcame a slow start for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in her opener. Williams had completed only three matches since her Australian Open ended four months ago, and she cited a bothersome left knee when pulling out of her past two tournaments.

_Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was in control from the start, beating 44th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. It’s the 22nd consecutive victory in Grand Slam tournaments for Djokovic, who is attempting to become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions. Rod Laver was the only player to achieve the feat when he won all four Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969.

_ Rafael Nadal has made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The 11-time champion at Roland Garros saved four break points in his first service game on Court Philippe Chatrier but was never troubled again by the 184th-ranked German, who was playing for the first time in the French Open main draw

_ Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a perfect start when she lost 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova. Wozniacki’s record this year dropped to 9-8 after her fourth straight loss since reaching the final of a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, last month. 16

