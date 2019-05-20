Listen Live Sports

US defenders John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin to miss Gold Cup

May 20, 2019 4:11 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — American defender John Brooks will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a knee ligament injury, joining DeAndre Yedlin on the sidelines.

Brooks did not play in the last two games of the Bundesliga season. Yedlin, also a defender, had groin surgery last week.

CONCACAF announced preliminary 40-man rosters Monday. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter must select 23 players by early June.

The Americans open training camp next week in Annapolis, Maryland. They play exhibitions against Jamaica on June 5 at Washington and Venezuela on June 9 at Cincinnati.

Winger Tyler Boyd is on the preliminary roster after FIFA approved his switch from New Zealand to the U.S. Among the omissions are goalkeeper Bill Hamid and forwards Bobby Wood and Andrew Wooten.

The U.S. opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

