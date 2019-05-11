Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US powers to 2 wins on opening day of world relays

May 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Sharika Nelvis and Devon Allen dominated the mixed shuttle hurdles relay as the United States won both finals at the world relays on the opening day Saturday.

Nelvis pulled ahead on the third leg and Allen anchored the Americans to victory in 54.96 seconds. Host Japan was runner-up in 55.59. Australia was disqualified and Jamaica did not start the mixed shuttle hurdles relay, one of two new disciplines making its debut at the meet in Yokohama.

The race featured two men and two women on each team running 110-meter legs.

In another event making its debut, Ce’Aira Brown and Donovan Brazier led the U.S. to first in the mixed 2x2x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.92. Australia was second in 3:37.61, and Japan third in 3:38.36.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The U.S. leads the overall standings with 16 points, three ahead of Japan. Australia was third with seven points.

The competition concludes on Sunday with finals in seven events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.