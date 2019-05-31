Listen Live Sports

US to play France in Under-20 World Cup round of 16

May 31, 2019 4:39 pm
 
The United States will play France in the Under-20 World Cup’s round of 16 after Les Bleus beat Mali 3-2 on Friday to win Group E.

The Americans finished second to Ukraine in Group D, losing 2-1 to Ukraine in their opener before defeating Nigeria 2-0 and Qatar 1-0.

American midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be suspended for Tuesday’s match in Bydgoszcz because of yellow-card accumulation.

The winner advances to a quarterfinal against Uruguay or Ecuador on June 8 at Gdynia.

Other round-of-16 pairings are Colombia-New Zealand, Ukraine-Panama, Italy-Poland, Argentina-Mali, Japan-South Korea and Senegal-Nigeria.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

