USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New York Red Bulls II 6 1 2 20 22 10 Tampa Bay 5 0 5 20 15 4 Saint Louis 5 1 3 18 12 6 Nashville 5 3 2 17 18 9 Charleston 4 1 4 16 13 9 Louisville 5 4 1 16 15 14 North Carolina 4 2 3 15 16 8 Indy 4 2 2 14 12 7 Ottawa 4 2 2 14 9 7 Bethlehem Steel 3 4 3 12 16 17 Pittsburgh 2 1 5 11 12 11 Atlanta 2 3 5 2 11 10 16 Birmingham 3 4 2 11 9 17 Loudoun 2 3 3 9 10 11 Memphis 2 6 3 9 10 15 Charlotte 1 6 3 6 11 20 Swope Park Rangers 1 5 2 5 12 22 Hartford 0 9 1 1 6 25 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA New Mexico 4 1 6 18 24 16 Portland II 5 2 3 18 23 16 Fresno 4 1 4 16 16 8 Reno 4 2 4 16 19 15 Tulsa 4 3 3 15 21 17 Phoenix 3 2 5 14 18 12 Las Vegas 4 4 2 14 18 14 Austin 4 3 2 14 8 7 OKC Energy 4 4 2 14 17 18 Sacramento 4 4 2 14 12 13 LA Galaxy II 4 4 2 14 16 22 Orange County 3 3 4 13 17 15 El Paso 3 2 4 13 10 9 Rio Grande Valley 3 4 3 12 17 18 Real Monarchs 3 4 2 11 17 17 San Antonio 3 5 2 11 13 15 Colorado Springs 2 6 2 8 9 17 Tacoma 2 9 0 6 6 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 18

Birmingham at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Indy, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Saint Louis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Austin at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Hartford at Loudoun, 2 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Memphis at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.