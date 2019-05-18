Listen Live Sports

USL Championship

May 18, 2019 10:04 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 0 5 23 17 4
New York Red Bulls II 6 2 2 20 22 12
Saint Louis 5 1 4 19 12 6
Nashville 5 3 3 18 19 10
Indy 5 2 2 17 13 7
Louisville 5 4 2 17 15 14
North Carolina 4 2 4 16 16 8
Charleston 4 2 4 16 13 10
Ottawa 4 2 2 14 9 7
Bethlehem Steel 3 4 3 12 16 17
Birmingham 3 4 3 12 9 17
Pittsburgh 2 1 5 11 12 11
Atlanta 2 3 5 2 11 10 16
Loudoun 2 3 3 9 10 11
Memphis 2 6 3 9 10 15
Charlotte 1 6 4 7 12 21
Swope Park Rangers 1 5 2 5 12 22
Hartford 0 9 1 1 6 25
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New Mexico 5 1 6 21 27 17
Portland II 5 2 3 18 23 16
Fresno 4 1 4 16 16 8
Reno 4 2 4 16 19 15
Tulsa 4 3 3 15 21 17
Phoenix 3 2 5 14 18 12
Las Vegas 4 4 2 14 18 14
Austin 4 3 2 14 8 7
OKC Energy 4 4 2 14 17 18
Sacramento 4 4 2 14 12 13
LA Galaxy II 4 4 2 14 16 22
Orange County 3 3 4 13 17 15
El Paso 3 2 4 13 10 9
Rio Grande Valley 3 4 3 12 17 18
Real Monarchs 3 4 2 11 17 17
San Antonio 3 5 2 11 13 15
Colorado Springs 2 7 2 8 10 20
Tacoma 2 9 0 6 6 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 18

Birmingham 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Indy 1, Charleston 0

Saint Louis 0, Louisville 0, tie

Tampa Bay 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Charlotte 1, Nashville 1, tie

New Mexico 3, Colorado Springs 1

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Austin at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Hartford at Loudoun, 2 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Memphis at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.

