USL Championship

|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|5
|23
|17
|4
|New York Red Bulls II
|6
|2
|2
|20
|22
|12
|Saint Louis
|5
|1
|4
|19
|12
|6
|Nashville
|5
|3
|3
|18
|19
|10
|Indy
|5
|2
|2
|17
|13
|7
|Louisville
|5
|4
|2
|17
|15
|14
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|4
|16
|16
|8
|Charleston
|4
|2
|4
|16
|13
|10
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|14
|9
|7
|Bethlehem Steel
|3
|4
|3
|12
|16
|17
|Birmingham
|3
|4
|3
|12
|9
|17
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|5
|11
|12
|11
|Atlanta 2
|3
|5
|2
|11
|10
|16
|Loudoun
|2
|4
|3
|9
|11
|13
|Memphis
|2
|6
|3
|9
|10
|15
|Charlotte
|1
|6
|4
|7
|12
|21
|Swope Park Rangers
|1
|5
|2
|5
|12
|22
|Hartford
|1
|9
|1
|4
|8
|26
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Mexico
|5
|1
|6
|21
|27
|17
|Portland II
|5
|2
|3
|18
|23
|16
|Phoenix
|4
|2
|5
|17
|22
|12
|Reno
|4
|2
|5
|17
|20
|16
|Fresno
|4
|1
|4
|16
|16
|8
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|4
|16
|22
|18
|El Paso
|4
|2
|4
|16
|13
|10
|Austin
|4
|3
|3
|15
|10
|9
|OKC Energy
|4
|4
|3
|15
|18
|19
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|4
|3
|15
|18
|24
|Orange County
|3
|3
|5
|14
|19
|17
|Las Vegas
|4
|5
|2
|14
|18
|18
|Sacramento
|4
|5
|2
|14
|13
|16
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|4
|4
|13
|19
|20
|Real Monarchs
|3
|4
|3
|12
|18
|18
|San Antonio
|3
|5
|3
|12
|14
|16
|Colorado Springs
|2
|7
|2
|8
|10
|20
|Tacoma
|2
|9
|1
|7
|7
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Birmingham 0, North Carolina 0, tie
Indy 1, Charleston 0
Saint Louis 0, Louisville 0, tie
Tampa Bay 2, New York Red Bulls II 0
Charlotte 1, Nashville 1, tie
New Mexico 3, Colorado Springs 1
Pittsburgh , Memphis , tie
LA Galaxy II 2, Rio Grande Valley 2, tie
Real Monarchs 1, OKC Energy 1, tie
Tulsa 1, San Antonio 1, tie
El Paso 3, Sacramento 1
Austin 2, Orange County 2, tie
Reno 1, Tacoma 1, tie
Phoenix 4, Las Vegas 0
Hartford 2, Loudoun 1
Atlanta 2 at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.
