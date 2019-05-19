Listen Live Sports

USL Championship

May 19, 2019 8:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 0 5 23 17 4
New York Red Bulls II 6 2 2 20 22 12
Saint Louis 5 1 4 19 12 6
Nashville 5 3 3 18 19 10
Indy 5 2 2 17 13 7
Ottawa 5 2 2 17 12 7
Louisville 5 4 2 17 15 14
North Carolina 4 2 4 16 16 8
Charleston 4 2 4 16 13 10
Bethlehem Steel 3 5 3 12 16 20
Atlanta 2 3 5 3 12 11 17
Birmingham 3 4 3 12 9 17
Pittsburgh 2 1 5 11 12 11
Loudoun 2 4 3 9 11 13
Memphis 2 6 3 9 10 15
Charlotte 1 6 4 7 12 21
Swope Park Rangers 1 5 3 6 13 23
Hartford 1 9 1 4 8 26
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New Mexico 5 1 6 21 27 17
Portland II 5 2 3 18 23 16
Phoenix 4 2 5 17 22 12
Reno 4 2 5 17 20 16
Fresno 4 1 4 16 16 8
Tulsa 4 3 4 16 22 18
El Paso 4 2 4 16 13 10
Austin 4 3 3 15 10 9
OKC Energy 4 4 3 15 18 19
LA Galaxy II 4 4 3 15 18 24
Orange County 3 3 5 14 19 17
Las Vegas 4 5 2 14 18 18
Sacramento 4 5 2 14 13 16
Rio Grande Valley 3 4 4 13 19 20
Real Monarchs 3 4 3 12 18 18
San Antonio 3 5 3 12 14 16
Colorado Springs 2 7 2 8 10 20
Tacoma 2 9 1 7 7 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 18

Birmingham 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Indy 1, Charleston 0

Saint Louis 0, Louisville 0, tie

Tampa Bay 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Charlotte 1, Nashville 1, tie

New Mexico 3, Colorado Springs 1

Pittsburgh , Memphis , tie

LA Galaxy II 2, Rio Grande Valley 2, tie

Real Monarchs 1, OKC Energy 1, tie

Tulsa 1, San Antonio 1, tie

El Paso 3, Sacramento 1

Austin 2, Orange County 2, tie

Reno 1, Tacoma 1, tie

Phoenix 4, Las Vegas 0

Sunday, May 19

Hartford 2, Loudoun 1

Atlanta 2 1, Swope Park Rangers 1, tie

Ottawa 3, Bethlehem Steel 0

Wednesday, May 22

Memphis at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 7 p.m.

