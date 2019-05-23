Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

May 23, 2019 12:38 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 0 5 23 17 4
Nashville 6 3 3 21 20 10
New York Red Bulls II 6 2 2 20 22 12
Saint Louis 5 1 4 19 12 6
Indy 5 2 2 17 13 7
Ottawa 5 2 2 17 12 7
Louisville 5 4 2 17 15 14
North Carolina 4 2 4 16 16 8
Charleston 4 2 4 16 13 10
Bethlehem Steel 3 5 3 12 16 20
Atlanta 2 3 5 3 12 11 17
Birmingham 3 5 3 12 9 18
Pittsburgh 2 1 5 11 12 11
Memphis 2 6 4 10 12 17
Loudoun 2 4 3 9 11 13
Charlotte 1 6 4 7 12 21
Swope Park Rangers 1 5 4 7 15 25
Hartford 1 9 1 4 8 26
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New Mexico 5 1 6 21 27 17
Fresno 5 1 4 19 17 8
Portland II 5 2 3 18 23 16
Phoenix 4 2 5 17 22 12
Reno 4 2 5 17 20 16
Tulsa 4 3 4 16 22 18
El Paso 4 2 4 16 13 10
Austin 4 4 3 15 10 10
OKC Energy 4 4 3 15 18 19
LA Galaxy II 4 4 3 15 18 24
Orange County 3 3 5 14 19 17
Las Vegas 4 5 2 14 18 18
Sacramento 4 5 2 14 13 16
Rio Grande Valley 3 4 4 13 19 20
Real Monarchs 3 4 3 12 18 18
San Antonio 3 5 3 12 14 16
Colorado Springs 2 7 2 8 10 20
Tacoma 2 9 1 7 7 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 22

Memphis 2, Swope Park Rangers 2, tie

Nashville 1, Birmingham 0

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Fresno 1, Austin 0

Friday, May 24

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 2 p.m.

Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Real Monarchs at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tacoma at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Bethlehem Steel at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Charleston at Louisville, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

Austin at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Charlotte at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.