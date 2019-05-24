USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 6 0 5 23 17 4 Nashville 6 3 3 21 20 10 New York Red Bulls II 6 3 2 20 23 14 North Carolina 5 2 4 19 18 9 Saint Louis 5 1 4 19 12 6 Indy 5 2 2 17 13 7 Ottawa 5 2 2 17 12 7 Louisville 5 4 2 17 15 14 Charleston 4 2 4 16 13 10 Bethlehem Steel 3 5 3 12 16 20 Atlanta 2 3 5 3 12 11 17 Birmingham 3 5 3 12 9 18 Pittsburgh 2 1 5 11 12 11 Memphis 2 6 4 10 12 17 Loudoun 2 4 3 9 11 13 Charlotte 1 6 4 7 12 21 Swope Park Rangers 1 5 4 7 15 25 Hartford 1 9 1 4 8 26 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA New Mexico 5 1 6 21 27 17 Fresno 5 1 4 19 17 8 Portland II 5 2 3 18 23 16 Phoenix 4 2 5 17 22 12 Reno 4 2 5 17 20 16 Tulsa 4 3 4 16 22 18 El Paso 4 2 4 16 13 10 Austin 4 4 3 15 10 10 OKC Energy 4 4 3 15 18 19 LA Galaxy II 4 4 3 15 18 24 Orange County 3 3 5 14 19 17 Las Vegas 4 5 2 14 18 18 Sacramento 4 5 2 14 13 16 Rio Grande Valley 3 4 4 13 19 20 Real Monarchs 3 4 3 12 18 18 San Antonio 3 5 3 12 14 16 Colorado Springs 2 7 2 8 10 20 Tacoma 2 9 1 7 7 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 22

Memphis 2, Swope Park Rangers 2, tie

Nashville 1, Birmingham 0

Fresno 1, Austin 0

Friday, May 24

North Carolina 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Louisville at Bethlehem Steel, 2 p.m.

Fresno at Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Real Monarchs at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tacoma at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Bethlehem Steel at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Charleston at Louisville, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

Austin at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Charlotte at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

