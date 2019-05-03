Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Valencia condemns Nazi, monkey gestures by fans at Arsenal

May 3, 2019 1:14 pm
 
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia has expressed “utter disgust and absolute intolerance” toward the fans who were filmed making Nazi salutes and monkey gestures during a Europa League semifinal.

The Spanish club says the “isolated gestures” that circulated on social media after Thursday’s game at Arsenal “in no way represent the Valencian fan base.”

Though the gestures “are completely unjustifiable,” Valencia seeks “more information about any possible provocations” involving Arsenal fans.

That comment “casts a doubt on the sincerity” of Valencia’s statement, says British anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out.

Valencia also says it is working to identify the fans filmed and will “take corresponding disciplinary action” if they are season-ticket holders.

The incident followed Arsenal’s 3-1 win in the first leg. The return is in Valencia next Thursday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

