Valpo center Derrik Smits joins Butler as graduate transfer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Valparaiso center Derrik Smits will play his final college basketball season at Butler.

The 7-foot-1 center will be eligible immediately. Smits averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with the Crusaders and shot 56 percent in three seasons — the third-highest mark in school history.

Smits was a high school star at Zionsville in suburban Indianapolis and is the son of former NBA All-Star Rik Smits.

Coach LaVall Jordan calls the younger Smits a “high-character” guy. He will also help replace backup center Joey Brunk, who announced in April that he was transferring to Indiana.

