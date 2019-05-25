Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vandy powers past LSU 13-4 and into SEC championship game

May 25, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ty Duvall drove in four runs and Ethan Paul three, powering Vanderbilt into the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game with a 13-4 victory over LSU on Saturday.

The top-seeded Commodores (48-10), chasing their third SEC Tournament title and first since 2007, face defending champion Mississippi on Sunday. The Rebels defeated Georgia 5-3 in the other semifinal game.

SEC player of the year JJ Bledway also homered for the Commodores, along with Duvall and Paul. Duvall’s three-run shot fueled a six-run outburst in the sixth inning.

Kumar Rocker (8-5) managed to quiet the bats of the Tigers (37-24), who had exploded for 12 runs against Mississippi State Friday night. Rocker allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Tigers had three runs in the sixth, starting with Antoine Duplantis’ leadoff triple. Drew Bianco had an RBI single and Gavin Dugas a run-scoring groundout.

Vanderbilt has outscored its three tournament opponents 25-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.