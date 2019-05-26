Listen Live Sports

Vandy rallies for 11-10 win over Ole Miss in SEC title game

May 26, 2019 7:51 pm
 
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Philip Clarke’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Vanderbilt an 11-10 comeback victory over Mississippi on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Commodores (49-10) surged into the NCAA regionals as a potential No. 1 overall seed, having won nine straight and 22 of 23. They breezed into the title game but had to rally from an early 9-1 deficit to win their first SEC Tournament title since 2007.

The Rebels (37-25) were seeking their second straight tournament championship and appeared well on their way with a fast start.

Then Vanderbilt scored five runs in the fourth, including Pat DeMarco’s three-run homer.

Ole Miss reliever Austin Miller struck out six consecutive batters but was pulled after walking the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Clarke delivered Ryan Olenek’s first pitch into right-center field for the game-winning run, scoring Austin Martin.

