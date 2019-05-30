Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vegas considering stadium-area plan, bid for MLS soccer team

May 30, 2019 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is considering a deal with a developer to reshape a downtown stadium area to boost a bid for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

The City Council plans a vote next week to give The Renaissance Companies Inc. six months to come up with a plan involving the aging Cashman Field baseball stadium, now home to the minor-league soccer Las Vegas Lights FC.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the development could also include hotel and apartment space.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook tells the newspaper the plan would have him sell his United States Soccer Federation team to an investor represented by Renaissance.

Advertisement

The Review-Journal says documents show the investor would be Baupost Group LLC, a hedge fund managed by Massachusetts billionaire Seth Klarman.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.