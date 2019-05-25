Listen Live Sports

Vela has goal, 2 assists as LAFC tops Montreal 4-2

May 25, 2019 12:37 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his league-leading 15th goal and Tristan Blackmon got the first of his career as the Los Angeles Football Club beat the Montreal Impact 4-2 on Friday night.

Vela’s goal, a pretty easy touch after a perfect feed in from Eduard Atuesta in the 28th minute made it 2-0. Blackmon’s header off of Vela’s corner in the 55th minute made it 4-0.

It is the fifth time this season LAFC (10-1-4) has scored four goals in a game. Vela also assisted on Latif Blessing’s first goal of the season in the 31st minute. Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a gaff by Montreal keeper Evan Bush, who kicked a simple clearing attempt into Ramirez and it deflected into the goal.

Tyler Miller lost his bid for a shutout when a Montreal centering past went off LAFC defender Eddie Segura in the 70th minute. The Impact (6-6-3) added a penalty kick by Saphir Taider in the 84th minute.

LAFC is unbeaten in six straight games overall and eight straight at home.

