The Associated Press
 
Vela’s late goal helps LAFC to 1-1 tie with FC Dallas

May 19, 2019 9:46 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carlos Vela scored a late goal and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas on Sunday night.

FC Dallas (5-5-3), which is winless in its last five games, played a man down after Matt Hedges was shown a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by Carlos Vela in the 49th minute.

Vela converted from the spot in the 80th, after having a penalty kick stopped by goalkeeper José Luis González in the 45th minute, to tie it at 1-all. Vela leads MLS with 14 goals this season.

Dominique Badji bent a low cross around defender Eddie Segura to a charging Ryan Hollingshead, who first-timed the finish from near the spot to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

LAFC (9-1-4), which beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home on Thursday, is unbeaten in its last six games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

