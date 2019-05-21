Listen Live Sports

Vols sign 7-foot Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic

May 21, 2019
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed 7-foot Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic.

Plavsic graduated from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee before redshirting with Arizona State last season. Plavsic is originally from Ivanjica, Serbia, but moved to the United States in October 2017.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement Tuesday that Plavsic is “a strong, physical player who can hold his own in the paint, and his offensive skill set could allow him to play away from the basket, keeping the floor spaced.”

Plavsic plans to enroll at Tennessee for the first session of summer school.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak says Plavsic will seek an NCAA waiver enabling the 7-foot center to play for the Volunteers immediately. Because Plavsic isn’t a graduate transfer, he would have to sit out the 2019-20 season if he isn’t granted a waiver.

