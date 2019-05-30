Warriors-Raptors, Box

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Iguodala 3-7 0-0 6, Dr.Green 2-9 6-6 10, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 8-18 14-14 34, Thompson 8-17 2-2 21, McKinnie 2-4 0-0 6, Looney 4-5 1-2 9, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 6, Cousins 0-2 3-4 3, Cook 2-4 1-1 6, Livingston 2-6 2-2 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-78 29-31 109.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 5-14 10-12 23, Siakam 14-17 2-2 32, Gasol 6-10 6-6 20, Lowry 2-9 2-2 7, Da.Green 4-9 0-0 11, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Ibaka 2-7 1-2 5, VanVleet 5-8 4-6 15, McCaw 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-77 27-32 118.

Golden State 21 28 32 28—109 Toronto 25 34 29 30—118

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-31 (Curry 4-9, Thompson 3-6, Jerebko 2-3, McKinnie 2-3, Cook 1-2, Cousins 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Dr.Green 0-2, Iguodala 0-4), Toronto 13-33 (Leonard 3-6, Da.Green 3-7, Siakam 2-3, Gasol 2-4, McCaw 1-1, VanVleet 1-4, Lowry 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_Gasol. Rebounds_Golden State 38 (Dr.Green 10), Toronto 36 (Leonard, Siakam 8). Assists_Golden State 29 (Dr.Green 10), Toronto 25 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 27, Toronto 26. Technicals_Thompson. A_19,983 (19,800).

