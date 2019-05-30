Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Raptors, Box

May 30, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (109)

Iguodala 3-7 0-0 6, Dr.Green 2-9 6-6 10, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 8-18 14-14 34, Thompson 8-17 2-2 21, McKinnie 2-4 0-0 6, Looney 4-5 1-2 9, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 6, Cousins 0-2 3-4 3, Cook 2-4 1-1 6, Livingston 2-6 2-2 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-78 29-31 109.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 5-14 10-12 23, Siakam 14-17 2-2 32, Gasol 6-10 6-6 20, Lowry 2-9 2-2 7, Da.Green 4-9 0-0 11, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Ibaka 2-7 1-2 5, VanVleet 5-8 4-6 15, McCaw 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-77 27-32 118.

Golden State 21 28 32 28—109
Toronto 25 34 29 30—118

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-31 (Curry 4-9, Thompson 3-6, Jerebko 2-3, McKinnie 2-3, Cook 1-2, Cousins 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Dr.Green 0-2, Iguodala 0-4), Toronto 13-33 (Leonard 3-6, Da.Green 3-7, Siakam 2-3, Gasol 2-4, McCaw 1-1, VanVleet 1-4, Lowry 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_Gasol. Rebounds_Golden State 38 (Dr.Green 10), Toronto 36 (Leonard, Siakam 8). Assists_Golden State 29 (Dr.Green 10), Toronto 25 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 27, Toronto 26. Technicals_Thompson. A_19,983 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.