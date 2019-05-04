Warriors-Rockets, Box

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Iguodala 6-9 1-2 16, Durant 14-31 12-12 46, D.Green 6-10 6-8 19, Curry 7-23 1-3 17, Thompson 6-16 2-2 16, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 42-95 23-29 121.

HOUSTON (126)

Gordon 11-20 1-2 30, Tucker 3-9 1-1 7, Capela 6-9 1-4 13, Paul 4-8 5-6 14, Harden 14-32 8-8 41, Nene 1-1 1-3 3, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Shumpert 3-5 1-2 10, G.Green 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 18-26 126.

Golden State 26 23 35 28 9—121 Houston 25 33 33 21 14—126

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-33 (Durant 6-10, Iguodala 3-4, Thompson 2-6, Curry 2-9, D.Green 1-2, McKinnie 0-2), Houston 18-42 (Gordon 7-14, Harden 5-13, Shumpert 3-5, Rivers 2-4, Paul 1-4, G.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 35 (D.Green 11), Houston 55 (Tucker 12). Assists_Golden State 27 (D.Green 10), Houston 20 (Paul 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Houston 24. A_18,169 (18,500).

