Warriors-Rockets, Box

GOLDEN STATE (108)

Iguodala 3-9 0-2 7, Durant 12-22 8-10 34, D.Green 6-11 3-5 15, Curry 12-25 2-2 30, Thompson 5-15 0-0 11, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 2-2 3-4 7, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 16-23 108.

HOUSTON (112)

Gordon 6-17 6-6 20, Tucker 6-12 2-2 17, Capela 3-4 0-2 6, Paul 4-11 3-4 13, Harden 13-29 6-8 38, Nene 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 4-10 0-0 10, G.Green 1-2 0-0 3, Shumpert 2-4 0-2 5. Totals 39-89 17-24 112.

Golden State 28 26 30 24—108 Houston 25 36 32 19—112

3-Point Goals_Golden State 8-33 (Curry 4-14, Durant 2-6, Iguodala 1-4, Thompson 1-6, D.Green 0-1, Livingston 0-1, McKinnie 0-1), Houston 17-50 (Harden 6-17, Tucker 3-6, Rivers 2-5, Paul 2-6, Gordon 2-12, G.Green 1-2, Shumpert 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (D.Green 10), Houston 50 (Harden, Tucker 10). Assists_Golden State 24 (Curry 8), Houston 18 (Paul 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Houston 23. A_18,055 (18,500).

