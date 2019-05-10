Warriors-Rockets, Box

Iguodala 6-11 0-2 17, D.Green 4-9 0-2 8, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 9-20 11-11 33, Thompson 10-20 0-0 27, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Jerebko 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 6-8 2-2 14, Livingston 4-6 3-4 11, Cook 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-85 18-23 118.
Gordon 4-10 0-0 9, Tucker 5-8 2-2 15, Capela 5-11 0-0 10, Paul 11-19 2-2 27, Harden 11-25 7-12 35, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Shumpert 0-0 0-0 0, G.Green 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 3-6 1-1 9. Totals 42-89 12-17 113.
|Golden State
|27
|30
|25
|36—118
|Houston
|28
|29
|30
|26—113
3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-38 (Thompson 7-13, Iguodala 5-8, Curry 4-11, D.Green 0-2, Jerebko 0-2, Cook 0-2), Houston 17-39 (Harden 6-15, Paul 3-6, Tucker 3-6, Rivers 2-3, G.Green 2-7, Gordon 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 35 (D.Green 10), Houston 40 (Paul 11). Assists_Golden State 25 (D.Green 7), Houston 21 (Paul 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Houston 22. Technicals_Gordon. A_18,055 (18,500).
