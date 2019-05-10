Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Rockets, Box

May 10, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (118)

Iguodala 6-11 0-2 17, D.Green 4-9 0-2 8, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 9-20 11-11 33, Thompson 10-20 0-0 27, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Jerebko 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 6-8 2-2 14, Livingston 4-6 3-4 11, Cook 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-85 18-23 118.

HOUSTON (113)

Gordon 4-10 0-0 9, Tucker 5-8 2-2 15, Capela 5-11 0-0 10, Paul 11-19 2-2 27, Harden 11-25 7-12 35, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Shumpert 0-0 0-0 0, G.Green 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 3-6 1-1 9. Totals 42-89 12-17 113.

Golden State 27 30 25 36—118
Houston 28 29 30 26—113

3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-38 (Thompson 7-13, Iguodala 5-8, Curry 4-11, D.Green 0-2, Jerebko 0-2, Cook 0-2), Houston 17-39 (Harden 6-15, Paul 3-6, Tucker 3-6, Rivers 2-3, G.Green 2-7, Gordon 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 35 (D.Green 10), Houston 40 (Paul 11). Assists_Golden State 25 (D.Green 7), Houston 21 (Paul 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Houston 22. Technicals_Gordon. A_18,055 (18,500).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.