Warriors-Trail Blazers, Box

May 18, 2019 11:45 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (110)

Iguodala 1-5 0-0 2, Green 6-12 8-9 20, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, St.Curry 11-26 8-9 36, Thompson 8-20 2-3 19, McKinnie 2-2 0-0 5, Jerebko 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 3-5 0-0 6, Looney 4-5 0-0 8, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 2-3 2-2 6, Cook 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 20-23 110.

PORTLAND (99)

Harkless 2-5 2-4 6, Aminu 1-2 0-0 2, Leonard 6-12 1-1 16, Lillard 5-18 6-8 19, McCollum 7-20 7-12 23, Collins 2-6 1-2 6, Kanter 3-7 1-2 7, Se.Curry 2-6 0-0 5, Hood 1-3 1-2 3, Turner 5-6 1-2 12. Totals 34-85 20-33 99.

Golden State 27 26 29 28—110
Portland 29 37 13 20— 99

3-Point Goals_Golden State 8-26 (St.Curry 6-16, McKinnie 1-1, Thompson 1-5, Green 0-1, Iguodala 0-3), Portland 11-35 (Leonard 3-7, Lillard 3-9, McCollum 2-10, Collins 1-1, Turner 1-1, Se.Curry 1-4, Harkless 0-1, Hood 0-1, Aminu 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Green 13), Portland 41 (Collins 8). Assists_Golden State 27 (Green 12), Portland 22 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Portland 23. A_20,214 (19,393).

