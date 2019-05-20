Warriors-Trail Blazers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (119)

McKinnie 5-12 1-2 12, Green 7-13 3-4 18, Bell 3-5 1-2 7, St.Curry 11-25 8-9 37, Thompson 7-21 0-0 17, Looney 5-7 2-2 12, Jerebko 0-4 0-0 0, Bogut 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 15-19 119.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 2-3 1-3 5, Aminu 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 12-16 1-2 30, Lillard 11-24 2-2 28, McCollum 10-22 1-1 26, Collins 4-7 1-1 10, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Se.Curry 0-1 1-1 1, Hood 3-11 0-0 7, Turner 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 47-98 7-10 117.

Golden State 36 29 22 24 8—119 Portland 35 34 26 16 6—117

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-39 (St.Curry 7-16, Thompson 3-10, Green 1-3, McKinnie 1-5, Jerebko 0-2, Cook 0-3), Portland 16-41 (Leonard 5-8, McCollum 5-9, Lillard 4-12, Collins 1-3, Hood 1-6, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Se.Curry 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 56 (Looney, Green 14), Portland 38 (Leonard 12). Assists_Golden State 30 (St.Curry, Green 11), Portland 31 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, Portland 15. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_20,064 (19,393).

