Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Trail Blazers, Box

May 20, 2019 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (119)

McKinnie 5-12 1-2 12, Green 7-13 3-4 18, Bell 3-5 1-2 7, St.Curry 11-25 8-9 37, Thompson 7-21 0-0 17, Looney 5-7 2-2 12, Jerebko 0-4 0-0 0, Bogut 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 15-19 119.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 2-3 1-3 5, Aminu 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 12-16 1-2 30, Lillard 11-24 2-2 28, McCollum 10-22 1-1 26, Collins 4-7 1-1 10, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Se.Curry 0-1 1-1 1, Hood 3-11 0-0 7, Turner 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 47-98 7-10 117.

Golden State 36 29 22 24 8—119
Portland 35 34 26 16 6—117

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-39 (St.Curry 7-16, Thompson 3-10, Green 1-3, McKinnie 1-5, Jerebko 0-2, Cook 0-3), Portland 16-41 (Leonard 5-8, McCollum 5-9, Lillard 4-12, Collins 1-3, Hood 1-6, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Se.Curry 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 56 (Looney, Green 14), Portland 38 (Leonard 12). Assists_Golden State 30 (St.Curry, Green 11), Portland 31 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, Portland 15. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_20,064 (19,393).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.