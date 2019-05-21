Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington State fires baseball coach Marty Lees

May 21, 2019 6:19 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has fired baseball coach Marty Lees after four disappointing seasons.

Athletic director Pat Chun said Tuesday that Washington State needs to find someone to return the program to a place of prominence.

In his four years guiding the Cougars, Lees compiled a 70-137-2 record, including 32-83-2 in Pac-12 play.

A national search for a new baseball coach will begin immediately.

Associate head coach Dan Spencer will lead the team for this weekend’s series against Arizona.

