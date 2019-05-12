Watford’s FA Cup final preparations hit by loss to West Ham

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford’s preparations for next weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester City were hit by a 4-1 loss to West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Aside from the psychological damage inflicted by a big loss, Watford also had left back Jose Holebas sent off — ruling him out of the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham captain Mark Noble started and ended the scoring with a fine individual effort and a late penalty, with Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic also netting in a comfortable win.

Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back for the hosts 11 seconds into the second half, only for Holebas to be sent off after he was adjudged to have barged over Michail Antonio.

Advertisement

Watford manager Javi Gracia said the club would appeal the red card.

West Ham finished in 10th spot, one place and two points above Watford.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.