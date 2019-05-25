Listen Live Sports

Weather pushes Oklahoma State-TCU Big 12 semi to Sunday

May 25, 2019 11:47 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Big 12 baseball tournament semifinal between Oklahoma State and TCU has been pushed from Saturday night to Sunday morning due to weather.

A news release from the conference said the game was postponed due to potential inclement weather entering the Oklahoma City area Saturday evening. The game is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Central.

The championship game between the Oklahoma State-TCU winner and West Virginia is to be played at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled.

