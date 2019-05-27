Listen Live Sports

Weaver placed on injured list with right forearm tightness

May 27, 2019 1:50 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have put right-hander Luke Weaver on the 10-day injured list with forearm tightness.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Weaver went back to Phoenix and is scheduled have an MRI. Lovullo added he spoke to Weaver and said his starter remains “optimistic that he’s going to get some good news.”

Weaver left the game in the sixth inning Sunday in San Francisco. He’s 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA this season. He also has 68 strikeouts and 14 walks in 6 2 1/3 innings.

To take Weaver’s place on the roster, the Diamondbacks recalled righty Jimmie Sherfy from the Triple-A Reno.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

