Web.com _ Nashville Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,600; Par 72
|Final
|x-won on first playoff hole
|x-Robby Shelton, $99,000
|64-73-65-71—273
|Scottie Scheffler, $59,400
|68-67-74-64—273
|Henrik Norlander, $37,400
|71-68-66-69—274
|Chris Baker, $24,200
|69-67-70-69—275
|Chase Seiffert, $24,200
|68-67-70-70—275
|Ryan Brehm, $18,425
|70-65-71-70—276
|Brian Campbell, $18,425
|71-67-67-71—276
|Matthew NeSmith, $18,425
|68-69-71-68—276
|Drew Weaver, $15,950
|69-72-66-70—277
|Jamie Arnold, $13,200
|73-67-67-71—278
|John Merrick, $13,200
|71-69-68-70—278
|Garrett Osborn, $13,200
|67-73-70-68—278
|Andy Zhang, $13,200
|72-65-69-72—278
|Lanto Griffin, $9,625
|70-69-68-72—279
|Mark Hubbard, $9,625
|70-66-73-70—279
|Horacio León, $9,625
|69-68-69-73—279
|David Lingmerth, $9,625
|71-71-69-68—279
|Mark Anderson, $7,172
|72-70-70-68—280
|Corey Pereira, $7,172
|71-69-74-66—280
|Jimmy Stanger, $7,172
|71-72-69-68—280
|Vincent Whaley, $7,172
|71-70-69-70—280
|Xinjun Zhang, $7,172
|71-68-67-74—280
|Wade Binfield, $5,105
|70-74-67-70—281
|Lee Hodges, $5,105
|71-69-71-70—281
|MJ Daffue, $5,105
|69-69-72-71—281
|Michael McGowan, $5,105
|73-68-74-66—281
|Martin Flores, $3,891
|73-70-67-72—282
|Michael Gellerman, $3,891
|70-72-68-72—282
|Paul Haley II, $3,891
|72-71-71-68—282
|Bo Hoag, $3,891
|69-70-67-76—282
|Steve LeBrun, $3,891
|70-69-71-72—282
|Joseph Winslow, $3,891
|69-71-71-71—282
|Trevor Cone, $3,080
|70-71-72-70—283
|Matt Harmon, $3,080
|70-68-73-72—283
|Rico Hoey, $3,080
|70-72-67-74—283
|Bhavik Patel, $3,080
|70-74-67-72—283
|Christopher Petefish, $3,080
|69-72-72-70—283
|Joseph Bramlett, $2,539
|74-70-69-71—284
|J.T. Griffin, $2,539
|74-70-70-70—284
|Austin Smotherman, $2,539
|72-72-72-68—284
|Todd Baek, $2,145
|71-71-70-73—285
|Blayne Barber, $2,145
|73-70-74-68—285
|George Cunningham, $2,145
|74-67-70-74—285
|Brandon Matthews, $2,145
|65-72-75-73—285
|Olin Browne, Jr., $1,716
|71-71-70-74—286
|Brandon Crick, $1,716
|72-71-68-75—286
|Michael Hebert, $1,716
|69-71-73-73—286
|Grant Hirschman, $1,716
|72-68-74-72—286
|Nick Voke, $1,716
|71-71-73-71—286
|Zac Blair, $1,537
|71-69-71-76—287
|Rhein Gibson, $1,537
|71-73-70-73—287
|Harry Higgs, $1,537
|74-68-73-72—287
|Lee McCoy, $1,537
|76-67-72-72—287
|Michael Miller, $1,537
|72-71-68-76—287
|Norman Xiong, $1,537
|71-72-70-74—287
|Michael Buttacavoli, $1,458
|70-70-74-74—288
|Luke Guthrie, $1,458
|72-72-73-71—288
|Vince India, $1,458
|70-71-75-72—288
|Chad Ramey, $1,458
|74-69-72-73—288
|Maverick McNealy, $1,414
|72-71-72-74—289
|Ben Polland, $1,414
|72-72-71-74—289
|Max Rottluff, $1,414
|72-70-71-76—289
|Ethan Tracy, $1,414
|76-67-71-75—289
|Kevin Lucas, $1,370
|71-71-75-73—290
|Chris O’Neill, $1,370
|72-71-73-74—290
|Andrew Svoboda, $1,370
|69-72-73-76—290
|Motin Yeung, $1,370
|73-70-72-75—290
|Jimmy Beck, $1,331
|73-70-75-73—291
|Cameron Beckman, $1,331
|71-71-77-72—291
|D.H. Lee, $1,331
|72-72-69-78—291
|Michael Arnaud, $1,304
|74-70-76-72—292
|Max Greyserman, $1,304
|72-72-73-75—292
|Matt Atkins, $1,282
|73-68-75-77—293
|Nicolas Echavarria, $1,282
|70-74-73-76—293
|Willy Wilcox, $1,265
|73-71-79-75—298
|Braden Thornberry, $1,254
|73-70-76-81—300
