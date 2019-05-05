Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com _ Nashville Open Scores

May 5, 2019 6:08 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
Nashville, Tenn.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,600; Par 72
Final
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Robby Shelton, $99,000 64-73-65-71—273
Scottie Scheffler, $59,400 68-67-74-64—273
Henrik Norlander, $37,400 71-68-66-69—274
Chris Baker, $24,200 69-67-70-69—275
Chase Seiffert, $24,200 68-67-70-70—275
Ryan Brehm, $18,425 70-65-71-70—276
Brian Campbell, $18,425 71-67-67-71—276
Matthew NeSmith, $18,425 68-69-71-68—276
Drew Weaver, $15,950 69-72-66-70—277
Jamie Arnold, $13,200 73-67-67-71—278
John Merrick, $13,200 71-69-68-70—278
Garrett Osborn, $13,200 67-73-70-68—278
Andy Zhang, $13,200 72-65-69-72—278
Lanto Griffin, $9,625 70-69-68-72—279
Mark Hubbard, $9,625 70-66-73-70—279
Horacio León, $9,625 69-68-69-73—279
David Lingmerth, $9,625 71-71-69-68—279
Mark Anderson, $7,172 72-70-70-68—280
Corey Pereira, $7,172 71-69-74-66—280
Jimmy Stanger, $7,172 71-72-69-68—280
Vincent Whaley, $7,172 71-70-69-70—280
Xinjun Zhang, $7,172 71-68-67-74—280
Wade Binfield, $5,105 70-74-67-70—281
Lee Hodges, $5,105 71-69-71-70—281
MJ Daffue, $5,105 69-69-72-71—281
Michael McGowan, $5,105 73-68-74-66—281
Martin Flores, $3,891 73-70-67-72—282
Michael Gellerman, $3,891 70-72-68-72—282
Paul Haley II, $3,891 72-71-71-68—282
Bo Hoag, $3,891 69-70-67-76—282
Steve LeBrun, $3,891 70-69-71-72—282
Joseph Winslow, $3,891 69-71-71-71—282
Trevor Cone, $3,080 70-71-72-70—283
Matt Harmon, $3,080 70-68-73-72—283
Rico Hoey, $3,080 70-72-67-74—283
Bhavik Patel, $3,080 70-74-67-72—283
Christopher Petefish, $3,080 69-72-72-70—283
Joseph Bramlett, $2,539 74-70-69-71—284
J.T. Griffin, $2,539 74-70-70-70—284
Austin Smotherman, $2,539 72-72-72-68—284
Todd Baek, $2,145 71-71-70-73—285
Blayne Barber, $2,145 73-70-74-68—285
George Cunningham, $2,145 74-67-70-74—285
Brandon Matthews, $2,145 65-72-75-73—285
Olin Browne, Jr., $1,716 71-71-70-74—286
Brandon Crick, $1,716 72-71-68-75—286
Michael Hebert, $1,716 69-71-73-73—286
Grant Hirschman, $1,716 72-68-74-72—286
Nick Voke, $1,716 71-71-73-71—286
Zac Blair, $1,537 71-69-71-76—287
Rhein Gibson, $1,537 71-73-70-73—287
Harry Higgs, $1,537 74-68-73-72—287
Lee McCoy, $1,537 76-67-72-72—287
Michael Miller, $1,537 72-71-68-76—287
Norman Xiong, $1,537 71-72-70-74—287
Michael Buttacavoli, $1,458 70-70-74-74—288
Luke Guthrie, $1,458 72-72-73-71—288
Vince India, $1,458 70-71-75-72—288
Chad Ramey, $1,458 74-69-72-73—288
Maverick McNealy, $1,414 72-71-72-74—289
Ben Polland, $1,414 72-72-71-74—289
Max Rottluff, $1,414 72-70-71-76—289
Ethan Tracy, $1,414 76-67-71-75—289
Kevin Lucas, $1,370 71-71-75-73—290
Chris O’Neill, $1,370 72-71-73-74—290
Andrew Svoboda, $1,370 69-72-73-76—290
Motin Yeung, $1,370 73-70-72-75—290
Jimmy Beck, $1,331 73-70-75-73—291
Cameron Beckman, $1,331 71-71-77-72—291
D.H. Lee, $1,331 72-72-69-78—291
Michael Arnaud, $1,304 74-70-76-72—292
Max Greyserman, $1,304 72-72-73-75—292
Matt Atkins, $1,282 73-68-75-77—293
Nicolas Echavarria, $1,282 70-74-73-76—293
Willy Wilcox, $1,265 73-71-79-75—298
Braden Thornberry, $1,254 73-70-76-81—300

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.