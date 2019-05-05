Web.com _ Nashville Open Scores

Sunday At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club Nashville, Tenn. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,600; Par 72 Final x-won on first playoff hole x-Robby Shelton, $99,000 64-73-65-71—273 Scottie Scheffler, $59,400 68-67-74-64—273 Henrik Norlander, $37,400 71-68-66-69—274 Chris Baker, $24,200 69-67-70-69—275 Chase Seiffert, $24,200 68-67-70-70—275 Ryan Brehm, $18,425 70-65-71-70—276 Brian Campbell, $18,425 71-67-67-71—276 Matthew NeSmith, $18,425 68-69-71-68—276 Drew Weaver, $15,950 69-72-66-70—277 Jamie Arnold, $13,200 73-67-67-71—278 John Merrick, $13,200 71-69-68-70—278 Garrett Osborn, $13,200 67-73-70-68—278 Andy Zhang, $13,200 72-65-69-72—278 Lanto Griffin, $9,625 70-69-68-72—279 Mark Hubbard, $9,625 70-66-73-70—279 Horacio León, $9,625 69-68-69-73—279 David Lingmerth, $9,625 71-71-69-68—279 Mark Anderson, $7,172 72-70-70-68—280 Corey Pereira, $7,172 71-69-74-66—280 Jimmy Stanger, $7,172 71-72-69-68—280 Vincent Whaley, $7,172 71-70-69-70—280 Xinjun Zhang, $7,172 71-68-67-74—280 Wade Binfield, $5,105 70-74-67-70—281 Lee Hodges, $5,105 71-69-71-70—281 MJ Daffue, $5,105 69-69-72-71—281 Michael McGowan, $5,105 73-68-74-66—281 Martin Flores, $3,891 73-70-67-72—282 Michael Gellerman, $3,891 70-72-68-72—282 Paul Haley II, $3,891 72-71-71-68—282 Bo Hoag, $3,891 69-70-67-76—282 Steve LeBrun, $3,891 70-69-71-72—282 Joseph Winslow, $3,891 69-71-71-71—282 Trevor Cone, $3,080 70-71-72-70—283 Matt Harmon, $3,080 70-68-73-72—283 Rico Hoey, $3,080 70-72-67-74—283 Bhavik Patel, $3,080 70-74-67-72—283 Christopher Petefish, $3,080 69-72-72-70—283 Joseph Bramlett, $2,539 74-70-69-71—284 J.T. Griffin, $2,539 74-70-70-70—284 Austin Smotherman, $2,539 72-72-72-68—284 Todd Baek, $2,145 71-71-70-73—285 Blayne Barber, $2,145 73-70-74-68—285 George Cunningham, $2,145 74-67-70-74—285 Brandon Matthews, $2,145 65-72-75-73—285 Olin Browne, Jr., $1,716 71-71-70-74—286 Brandon Crick, $1,716 72-71-68-75—286 Michael Hebert, $1,716 69-71-73-73—286 Grant Hirschman, $1,716 72-68-74-72—286 Nick Voke, $1,716 71-71-73-71—286 Zac Blair, $1,537 71-69-71-76—287 Rhein Gibson, $1,537 71-73-70-73—287 Harry Higgs, $1,537 74-68-73-72—287 Lee McCoy, $1,537 76-67-72-72—287 Michael Miller, $1,537 72-71-68-76—287 Norman Xiong, $1,537 71-72-70-74—287 Michael Buttacavoli, $1,458 70-70-74-74—288 Luke Guthrie, $1,458 72-72-73-71—288 Vince India, $1,458 70-71-75-72—288 Chad Ramey, $1,458 74-69-72-73—288 Maverick McNealy, $1,414 72-71-72-74—289 Ben Polland, $1,414 72-72-71-74—289 Max Rottluff, $1,414 72-70-71-76—289 Ethan Tracy, $1,414 76-67-71-75—289 Kevin Lucas, $1,370 71-71-75-73—290 Chris O’Neill, $1,370 72-71-73-74—290 Andrew Svoboda, $1,370 69-72-73-76—290 Motin Yeung, $1,370 73-70-72-75—290 Jimmy Beck, $1,331 73-70-75-73—291 Cameron Beckman, $1,331 71-71-77-72—291 D.H. Lee, $1,331 72-72-69-78—291 Michael Arnaud, $1,304 74-70-76-72—292 Max Greyserman, $1,304 72-72-73-75—292 Matt Atkins, $1,282 73-68-75-77—293 Nicolas Echavarria, $1,282 70-74-73-76—293 Willy Wilcox, $1,265 73-71-79-75—298 Braden Thornberry, $1,254 73-70-76-81—300

