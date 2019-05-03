Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Web.com _ Nashville Open Scores

May 3, 2019 9:20 pm
 
Friday
At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
Nashville, Tenn.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,600; Par 72
Partial Second Round
Scottie Scheffler 68-67—135
Chase Seiffert 68-67—135
Ryan Brehm 70-65—135
Chris Baker 69-67—136
Mark Hubbard 70-66—136
Robby Shelton 64-73—137
Matthew NeSmith 68-69—137
Horacio León 69-68—137
Brandon Matthews 65-72—137
Andy Zhang 72-65—137
MJ Daffue 69-69—138
Brian Campbell 71-67—138
Matt Harmon 70-68—138
Lanto Griffin 70-69—139
Steve LeBrun 70-69—139
Bo Hoag 69-70—139
Henrik Norlander 71-68—139
Xinjun Zhang 71-68—139
Zac Blair 71-69—140
Garrett Osborn 67-73—140
John Merrick 71-69—140
Lee Hodges 71-69—140
Joseph Winslow 69-71—140
Michael Buttacavoli 70-70—140
Michael Hebert 69-71—140
Corey Pereira 71-69—140
Grant Hirschman 72-68—140
Drew Weaver 69-72—141
Vince India 70-71—141
Matt Atkins 73-68—141
George Cunningham 74-67—141
Christopher Petefish 69-72—141
Vincent Whaley 71-70—141
Trevor Cone 70-71—141
Andrew Svoboda 69-72—141
Michael McGowan 73-68—141
David Lingmerth 71-71—142
Michael Gellerman 70-72—142
Harry Higgs 74-68—142
Mark Anderson 72-70—142
Rico Hoey 70-72—142
Cameron Beckman 71-71—142
Max Rottluff 72-70—142
Kevin Lucas 71-71—142
Olin Browne, Jr. 71-71—142
Todd Baek 71-71—142
Nick Voke 71-71—142
Blayne Barber 73-70—143
Maverick McNealy 72-71—143
Motin Yeung 73-70—143
Jimmy Beck 73-70—143
Brandon Crick 72-71—143
Norman Xiong 71-72—143
Paul Haley II 72-71—143
Chris O’Neill 72-71—143
Jimmy Stanger 71-72—143
Martin Flores 73-70—143
Lee McCoy 76-67—143
Ethan Tracy 76-67—143
Michael Miller 72-71—143
Chad Ramey 74-69—143
Luke Guthrie 72-72—144
Bhavik Patel 70-74—144
Austin Smotherman 72-72—144
Willy Wilcox 73-71—144
J.T. Griffin 74-70—144
Nicolas Echavarria 70-74—144
D.H. Lee 72-72—144
Joseph Bramlett 74-70—144
Rhein Gibson 71-73—144
Michael Arnaud 74-70—144
Wade Binfield 70-74—144
Max Greyserman 72-72—144
Ben Polland 72-72—144
Zecheng Dou 74-71—145
Erik Barnes 71-74—145
Steven Ihm 73-72—145
Doug Ghim 74-71—145
Brian Richey 73-72—145
Brock Mackenzie 74-71—145
James Driscoll 75-70—145
Sebastian Cappelen 72-73—145
Brad Hopfinger 77-68—145
Ben Kohles 73-72—145
Brett Stegmaier 71-74—145
Michael Johnson 70-75—145
Kevin Dougherty 73-72—145
Patrick Sullivan 76-69—145
Mark Baldwin 76-69—145
Steve Wheatcroft 73-73—146
Ryan Yip 71-75—146
Rob Oppenheim 70-76—146
Brad Fritsch 73-73—146
T.J. Vogel 70-76—146
Jordan Niebrugge 74-72—146
Conrad Shindler 68-78—146
Tyson Alexander 72-74—146
Grant Leaver 74-72—146
Edward Loar 72-74—146
Derek Ernst 75-71—146
Ricky Barnes 72-74—146
Charlie Saxon 74-72—146
Byron Meth 77-69—146
Michael Gligic 73-74—147
Christian Brand 76-71—147
Brett Drewitt 74-73—147
Nelson Ledesma 73-74—147
William Harrold 73-74—147
Marcelo Rozo 72-75—147
Dylan Meyer 75-72—147
Bryan Bigley 73-74—147
Paul Imondi 77-70—147
Kevin Phelan 72-75—147
Vince Covello 73-74—147
Scott Harrington 76-72—148
Scott Gutschewski 75-73—148
Rick Lamb 72-76—148
Andres Gallegos 73-75—148
Greg Yates 76-72—148
John Peterson 79-69—148
Tyler McCumber 76-72—148
Danny Walker 73-75—148
Thomas Bass 77-71—148
Daniel Summerhays 76-73—149
Rafael Campos 70-79—149
JD Dornes 77-72—149
Jack Maguire 76-73—149
Callum Tarren 74-75—149
Jimmy Gunn 78-71—149
Jonathan Randolph 79-71—150
Nicholas Thompson 77-73—150
John Oda 76-74—150
Joshua Creel 74-76—150
Albin Choi 71-79—150
Michael Nagy 76-74—150
Bruce Doucett 76-74—150
Emmanuel Kountakis 77-73—150
Eric Axley 81-70—151
Tag Ridings 75-76—151
Theo Humphrey 75-76—151
David Skinns 74-78—152
Dicky Pride 80-72—152
David Lee 80-73—153
Taylor Eyster 81-73—154
Zachary Edmondson 80-75—155
Sam Straka 78-77—155
Nick Heinen 80-76—156
Mark Blakefield 82-77—159

