Web.com _ Nashville Open Scores

|Friday
|At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,600; Par 72
|Partial Second Round
|Scottie Scheffler
|68-67—135
|Chase Seiffert
|68-67—135
|Ryan Brehm
|70-65—135
|Chris Baker
|69-67—136
|Mark Hubbard
|70-66—136
|Robby Shelton
|64-73—137
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-69—137
|Horacio León
|69-68—137
|Brandon Matthews
|65-72—137
|Andy Zhang
|72-65—137
|MJ Daffue
|69-69—138
|Brian Campbell
|71-67—138
|Matt Harmon
|70-68—138
|Lanto Griffin
|70-69—139
|Steve LeBrun
|70-69—139
|Bo Hoag
|69-70—139
|Henrik Norlander
|71-68—139
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-68—139
|Zac Blair
|71-69—140
|Garrett Osborn
|67-73—140
|John Merrick
|71-69—140
|Lee Hodges
|71-69—140
|Joseph Winslow
|69-71—140
|Michael Buttacavoli
|70-70—140
|Michael Hebert
|69-71—140
|Corey Pereira
|71-69—140
|Grant Hirschman
|72-68—140
|Drew Weaver
|69-72—141
|Vince India
|70-71—141
|Matt Atkins
|73-68—141
|George Cunningham
|74-67—141
|Christopher Petefish
|69-72—141
|Vincent Whaley
|71-70—141
|Trevor Cone
|70-71—141
|Andrew Svoboda
|69-72—141
|Michael McGowan
|73-68—141
|David Lingmerth
|71-71—142
|Michael Gellerman
|70-72—142
|Harry Higgs
|74-68—142
|Mark Anderson
|72-70—142
|Rico Hoey
|70-72—142
|Cameron Beckman
|71-71—142
|Max Rottluff
|72-70—142
|Kevin Lucas
|71-71—142
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|71-71—142
|Todd Baek
|71-71—142
|Nick Voke
|71-71—142
|Blayne Barber
|73-70—143
|Maverick McNealy
|72-71—143
|Motin Yeung
|73-70—143
|Jimmy Beck
|73-70—143
|Brandon Crick
|72-71—143
|Norman Xiong
|71-72—143
|Paul Haley II
|72-71—143
|Chris O’Neill
|72-71—143
|Jimmy Stanger
|71-72—143
|Martin Flores
|73-70—143
|Lee McCoy
|76-67—143
|Ethan Tracy
|76-67—143
|Michael Miller
|72-71—143
|Chad Ramey
|74-69—143
|Luke Guthrie
|72-72—144
|Bhavik Patel
|70-74—144
|Austin Smotherman
|72-72—144
|Willy Wilcox
|73-71—144
|J.T. Griffin
|74-70—144
|Nicolas Echavarria
|70-74—144
|D.H. Lee
|72-72—144
|Joseph Bramlett
|74-70—144
|Rhein Gibson
|71-73—144
|Michael Arnaud
|74-70—144
|Wade Binfield
|70-74—144
|Max Greyserman
|72-72—144
|Ben Polland
|72-72—144
|Zecheng Dou
|74-71—145
|Erik Barnes
|71-74—145
|Steven Ihm
|73-72—145
|Doug Ghim
|74-71—145
|Brian Richey
|73-72—145
|Brock Mackenzie
|74-71—145
|James Driscoll
|75-70—145
|Sebastian Cappelen
|72-73—145
|Brad Hopfinger
|77-68—145
|Ben Kohles
|73-72—145
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-74—145
|Michael Johnson
|70-75—145
|Kevin Dougherty
|73-72—145
|Patrick Sullivan
|76-69—145
|Mark Baldwin
|76-69—145
|Steve Wheatcroft
|73-73—146
|Ryan Yip
|71-75—146
|Rob Oppenheim
|70-76—146
|Brad Fritsch
|73-73—146
|T.J. Vogel
|70-76—146
|Jordan Niebrugge
|74-72—146
|Conrad Shindler
|68-78—146
|Tyson Alexander
|72-74—146
|Grant Leaver
|74-72—146
|Edward Loar
|72-74—146
|Derek Ernst
|75-71—146
|Ricky Barnes
|72-74—146
|Charlie Saxon
|74-72—146
|Byron Meth
|77-69—146
|Michael Gligic
|73-74—147
|Christian Brand
|76-71—147
|Brett Drewitt
|74-73—147
|Nelson Ledesma
|73-74—147
|William Harrold
|73-74—147
|Marcelo Rozo
|72-75—147
|Dylan Meyer
|75-72—147
|Bryan Bigley
|73-74—147
|Paul Imondi
|77-70—147
|Kevin Phelan
|72-75—147
|Vince Covello
|73-74—147
|Scott Harrington
|76-72—148
|Scott Gutschewski
|75-73—148
|Rick Lamb
|72-76—148
|Andres Gallegos
|73-75—148
|Greg Yates
|76-72—148
|John Peterson
|79-69—148
|Tyler McCumber
|76-72—148
|Danny Walker
|73-75—148
|Thomas Bass
|77-71—148
|Daniel Summerhays
|76-73—149
|Rafael Campos
|70-79—149
|JD Dornes
|77-72—149
|Jack Maguire
|76-73—149
|Callum Tarren
|74-75—149
|Jimmy Gunn
|78-71—149
|Jonathan Randolph
|79-71—150
|Nicholas Thompson
|77-73—150
|John Oda
|76-74—150
|Joshua Creel
|74-76—150
|Albin Choi
|71-79—150
|Michael Nagy
|76-74—150
|Bruce Doucett
|76-74—150
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|77-73—150
|Eric Axley
|81-70—151
|Tag Ridings
|75-76—151
|Theo Humphrey
|75-76—151
|David Skinns
|74-78—152
|Dicky Pride
|80-72—152
|David Lee
|80-73—153
|Taylor Eyster
|81-73—154
|Zachary Edmondson
|80-75—155
|Sam Straka
|78-77—155
|Nick Heinen
|80-76—156
|Mark Blakefield
|82-77—159
